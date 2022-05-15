SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,026,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,716. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

