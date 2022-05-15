SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,026,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.