SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,439,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $131.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.