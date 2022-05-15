SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

