SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $50.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

