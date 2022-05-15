Sphere 3D (ANY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 464.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million.

ANY stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 78,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

