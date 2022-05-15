Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11,110.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$130.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.73.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.