Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.58.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.
About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
