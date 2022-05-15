Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0833 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 758,023,307 coins and its circulating supply is 685,896,193 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

