StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Hits $6.71 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $112.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.59 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.