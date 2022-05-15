Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 166,700.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,944,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Stagwell worth $181,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,731,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In other news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. 812,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,236. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.85%.

About Stagwell (Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.