Standard Protocol Price Down 43.4% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $697,151.06 and approximately $137,132.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.