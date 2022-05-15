Status Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $117.76 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104988 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

