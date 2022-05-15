Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

