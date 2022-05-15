stETH (Lido) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

