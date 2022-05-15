StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $320.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.08. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $48.50.
About Hailiang Education Group
