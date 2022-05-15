StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.