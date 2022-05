StockNews.com Lowers Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AE opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

