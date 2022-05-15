Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $84.66 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.66 million and approximately $74.79 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002419 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 136,886,967 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.