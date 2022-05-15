Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 52,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,995. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

