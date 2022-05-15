SUN (old) (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

