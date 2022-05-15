Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,515,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of SU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.34. 10,821,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,001. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $37.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

