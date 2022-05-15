Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STG stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlands Technology Group (STG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.