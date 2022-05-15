Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STG stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

