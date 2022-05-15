Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SUPN stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

