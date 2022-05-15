Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,742,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,528,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

