Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
