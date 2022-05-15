Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.