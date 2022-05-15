SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 338,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.80 on Friday. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

