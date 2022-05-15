Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

