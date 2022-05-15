Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

