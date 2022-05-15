Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $58.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 742,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

