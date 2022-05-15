Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

SYY opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2,123.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

