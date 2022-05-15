Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $380.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 29% against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $550,495.65 and $380.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00007688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

