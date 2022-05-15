Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several research firms have commented on TVE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.56 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

In related news, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Insiders bought a total of 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $471,306 in the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.