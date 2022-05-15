Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

