Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $65.40 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $50.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.64 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TTCF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 826,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,840. The company has a market cap of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 129,367 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

