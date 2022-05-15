TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,159 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

