TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.12 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

