TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.25 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Summit X LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.