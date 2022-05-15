TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.64. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

