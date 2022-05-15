TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 84.7% in April

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TDK has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

