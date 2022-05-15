TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Commerce Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,824,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

