TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $46,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

