Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 88.1% in April

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the April 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.49. 158,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,091. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

