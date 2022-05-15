Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.