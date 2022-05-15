Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 15,708,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.