Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.85

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.85 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.61). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.62), with a volume of 125,819 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

