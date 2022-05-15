The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $20.24. 5,685,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,231. AES has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

