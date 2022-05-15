The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $882.73

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.73 ($10.88) and traded as low as GBX 749.94 ($9.25). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 758.88 ($9.36), with a volume of 125,758 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £310.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 882.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

