The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 97,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

