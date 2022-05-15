The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Neutral

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

